UN mission has left Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Russian media

Ukrainian serviceman with a dog checks a motorcade transporting a part of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission coming back from a Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (REUTERS Photo)

The representatives of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Monday, according to an official at the Russia-controlled site.

"The members of the IAEA mission have now left the Zaporizhzhia NPP, two people stay as observers," Vladimir Rogov said in an interview with Russian media.

Last week, the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that the nuclear watchdog's representatives will stay at the plant for as long as it is necessary.

Under Moscow's control since early in the Russia-Ukraine war, Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shelled several times, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.