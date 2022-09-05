TWO OF GERMANYS LAST THREE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO BE PUT ON STANDBY

Two of Germany's last three nuclear power plants are to be put on standby until mid-April 2023, instead of being shut down as planned at the end of the year, Economics Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.



The two power stations - Isar II in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim in the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg - will be kept on reserve in case they are needed to stabilize the electricity grid in southern Germany this winter, he said.



The three plants had been poised to close permanently by the end of this year in a series of policies dubbed the "Energiewende," or "Energy transition," dating back to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel.



But a growing number of politicians have been arguing for their operating life to be extended, saying that this would provide an alternative in case of natural gas supply shortages this winter.



Russia has almost totally cut off deliveries to Germany in what German officials have said is a way to punish Berlin for its support of Ukraine and its participation in sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of its neighbour.

