Powerful earthquake in southwest China kills dozens

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit southwest China on Monday has climbed to 21, officials said.

According to China Earthquake Networks Center, the magnitude 6.8 tremor hit near Luding county of Sichuan province at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).

The center reported the earthquake at around 12:52 p.m. local time (04:52GMT).

The nearby areas of Luding county, including Chengdu city, felt strong aftershocks.

Videos on social media uploaded after the earthquake showed rubble and debris blocking traffic on roads.

"Some people are trapped under collapsed houses," the report added.

The Chinese government issued a level-III national emergency response while massive rescue and relief operations are underway.

Telecommunication lines to Moxi town, the epicenter of the earthquake in Luding, are cut off. Authorities are clearing roads blocked by landslides, the Chinese daily Global Times reported.































