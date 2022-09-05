LIZ TRUSS TO BECOME BRITAINS NEW PRIME MINISTER

Liz Truss won the contest to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday.

Truss received approximately 57,4% of the votes in the Conservative leadership contest.

In her victory speech, Truss promised a "bold plan" to cut taxes and boost the economy and "deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

She also praised outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson: "Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."



She finished her speech promising to win the next election.



"I know that we will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver," Truss said.