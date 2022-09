Kremlin on next UK prime minister: no hope of anything positive

The Kremlin said on Monday that there was little hope of anything positive from the next British prime minister as the leadership contest had been dominated by anti-Russian rhetoric .

"I don't think we can hope for anything positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Britain's next prime minister is set to be announced later today, following a weeks long party leadership contest between British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister.