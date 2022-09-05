German far-right rally against high prices brings out 2,000 people

More than 2,000 people gathered in the centre of the German city of Magdeburg on Monday for a rally by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) against the rising cost of living, according to a police tally.



The evening demonstration was organized by the party's state parliamentary group and featured senior members denouncing measures taken by the federal government to ease the burden on citizens as not going nearly far enough.



They blamed Berlin's foreign and environmental policies and demanded an end to sanctions imposed on Russia for the war in Ukraine.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck have said they are worried about the prospect of social unrest over spiralling prices, especially when it comes to energy costs.



Oliver Kirchner, the AfD's parliamentary leader in the state of Saxony-Anhalt of which Magdeburg is the capital, said the issue of helping households cope with soaring prices would be discussed this week in the regional legislature.



At the end of the event, he sang German musician Marius Müller-Westernhagen's 1987 rock ballad "Freiheit" (Freedom), which during the tumultuous years at the end of the Cold War became an anthem about escaping oppression.



