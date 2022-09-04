Ukraine reports attack on Russian command base

The Ukrainian army reported on Sunday that it had launched an attack on an unspecified hostile command base, destroying a mobile radar system and other military equipment.



Ukraine also reported fending off Russian attacks in various places, including the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province and the nearby settlement of Pokrovsk. It was not possible to verify this information independently.



According to the daily update by the Ukrainian general staff, more than 24 airstrikes by the Russian army were registered within 24 hours. Both military and civilian sites were hit, the report said, without giving further details.



"Due to the lack of high-precision weapons, the enemy began to use outdated S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles more often," the report said. More than 500 of such missiles have already been fired at targets in Ukraine, the report said.