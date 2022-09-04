Scholz talks tanks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal in Berlin

At a meeting in Berlin on Sunday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made concrete proposals to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to facilitate the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.



"We discussed this," Shmyhal told journalists on Sunday after talks with Scholz in Berlin. "We even proposed in which way Germany can supply these tanks to Ukraine."



He said he could not disclose "all the agreements and all the details of the conversation" but said the two had "discussed all the issues about tanks and about other military systems for Ukraine."



Asked if he was optimistic that the battle tanks would be delivered in the end, he said he was "optimistic."



Shmyhal had been received by Scholz with military honours in front of the Chancellery in the afternoon. A joint press conference had been cancelled by the German side on Saturday for scheduling reasons.



Before his arrival in Berlin, Shmyhal had already called for the delivery of Leopard 2 battle tanks from the German government.



"We need a shift in the philosophy behind weapons deliveries. With that I mean that modern tanks should also be delivered," Shmyhal said in an interview with dpa. The Leopard 2 are "the modern tanks that Ukraine needs on the battlefield."



So far, the German government has promised Ukraine weapons worth more than €700 million ($697 million), most of which have already been delivered - including some heavy weaponry: 10 Howitzer 2000 heavy artillery pieces, 15 anti-aircraft tanks, three multiple rocket launchers and three armoured recovery vehicles.



Scholz has so far expressed scepticism about the delivery of battle tanks. No other NATO state has delivered Western-designed battle tanks to Ukraine so far. Scholz has always insisted that Germany would not make this move alone.



