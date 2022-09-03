Ukraine offensive putting Russia under pressure, Britain says

Ukraine is conducting a broad offensive in southern Ukraine in the Kherson province that is putting pressure on Moscow's troops, the British Ministry of Defence tweeted on Saturday.



"One element of this offensive is an ongoing advance on a broad front west of the Dnipro River, focusing on three axes within Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast," the ministry reported.



While these operations may not have an immediate objective in mind, they have surprised Russia and exploited poor logistics, leadership, and administration, according to the analysts.



"With fighting also continuing in the Donbas and Kharkiv sectors, a key decision for Russian commanders in coming days will be where to commit any operational reserve force they can generate," the ministry continued.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing information gathered by its secret services since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Moscow has accused London of running a targeted disinformation campaign.



Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, aiming to take control of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, collectively known as the Donbass.



Moscow's troops have gained power in Luhansk but fierce fighting continues for the remaining areas of Donetsk where Ukraine holds power. Russia has also occupied parts of southern Ukraine.



Meanwhile the world's attention also remains focused on the Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya, the largest in Europe.



International concern has been growing that the artillery fire it is increasingly being subjected to in the course of the war could lead to a nuclear catastrophe at the plant in south-eastern Ukraine.