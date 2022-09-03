Airport suspends operations for several hours in Mexico due to dog in plane tracks

The landing and take-off operations in the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) were suspended on the night of September 2 due to an assumed presence of a loose dog in the landing strips.

The first reports of the operation suspensions in the AICM occurred through social media.

Passengers published complaints because their flights couldn't take off, while others, whose destinations were the Ciudad de Mexico, indicated that the flights were led to other airports nearby.

It was reported several hours later from the same source that the airport was reopened for flights again.