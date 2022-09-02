News World Zelensky: Russian troops denied foreign media access to nuclear plant

Zelensky: Russian troops denied foreign media access to nuclear plant

When the IAEA team arrived at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant at noon on Thursday, the Russian "occupiers" had not allowed the journalists to enter the area, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Thursday evening.

DPA WORLD Published September 02,2022 Subscribe

Russia has not allowed members of the press accompanying the team of nuclear inspectors from the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



IAEA chief Rafael Grossi had agreed that Ukrainian and international journalists would be allowed to travel with the mission to the Russian-occupied nuclear power station in southern Ukraine, "so that the world sees the truth," Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Thursday evening.



However, when the IAEA inspection team arrived at the site at noon on Thursday, the Russian "occupiers" had not allowed the journalists to enter the area, Zelensky said.



The claim is supported by footage shown on Russian state television of Grossi's press statement in front of the nuclear plant, in which the only microphones visible were those of Russian media outlets. The IAEA chief later published his own video on Twitter.



Zelensky said that he hoped the mission would nevertheless allow objective conclusions to be drawn about the situation, before reiterating his call for the total demilitarization of the site.



"That is the goal of Ukrainian and international efforts," Zelensky concluded.



































