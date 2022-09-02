U.S., Danish defense chiefs discuss ties, Ukraine in Washington meeting

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, and Denmark's Defense Minister Morten Bodskov talk during an honor cordon ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosted his Danish counterpart, Morten Bødskov, at the Pentagon on Thursday where they discussed a range of issues including defense ties and Ukraine, according to a spokesman.

Pat Ryder said the two men discussed the strength of the long-standing defense relationship between the two countries and ongoing efforts to support Ukrainian sovereignty amid Russia's war.

"They discussed common security interests in Europe, the North Atlantic, and across the globe. The two look forward to deepening bilateral cooperation," Ryder said in a statement.

Austin and Bødskov exchanged views on Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine" and Austin reaffirmed the U.S.' "unwavering" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

"Secretary Austin thanked Minister Bødskov for his leadership in organizing the Copenhagen Conference for Northern European Defence Allies of Ukraine, a productive format that will complement the Ukraine Defense Contact Group," according to the statement.