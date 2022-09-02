Ukrainian premier calls on Germany to supply Kiev with battle tanks

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has called on Germany to provide Kiev with modern battle tanks to help its armed forces fight the ongoing Russian invasion.



"We need a shift in the philosophy behind weapons deliveries. With that I mean that modern tanks should also be delivered," Shmyhal told dpa ahead of his visit to Berlin this weekend.



"We are expecting the US to supply Abrams tanks and Germany to supply Leopard 2 tanks. These are the modern tanks that Ukraine needs on the battlefield," he continued.



Directly supplying battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine remains something of a taboo in Germany, where the public is typically cautious about any form of foreign military intervention.



No other NATO state has so far provided these kinds of weapons systems to Ukraine.



Shmyhal is expected to arrive in Berlin on Saturday and will be received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday.



He will be the highest-ranking Ukrainian politician to visit Berlin since Russia invaded Ukraine just over six months ago.



Germany was initially hesitant to supply Kiev with weapons but has subsequently sent 10 howitzers, three multiple rocket launchers and three armoured recovery vehicles.



"Germany has made immense progress as far as weapons deliveries to Ukraine goes," Shmyhal said, from only sending helmets and protective gear to state-of-the-art weapons.



However, Shmyhal also stressed that Ukraine needed more weapons as soon as possible and called on Germany to send more tanks and air defence systems, as well as support with the International Monetary Fund and the EU Commission to help avoid an economic hyperinflation in Ukraine.



"We are fighting for peace. I do not think you can tire of the fight for peace," he added. "We are all in the crosshairs of this regime. We have to stand together and fight together for freedom in Europe."



