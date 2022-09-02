Russian ammunition depots destroyed in occupied south

Ukrainian forces in the south of the country claimed on Friday that they had destroyed five ammunition depots near the occupied city of Kherson and another in Melitopol, a city to the east also under Russian control.



The southern command of the Ukrainian military made the claim, which could not be independently verified, through its Facebook page.



The Ukrainian army is releasing little news on the progress of the counter-offensive it launched at the start of the week in the Kherson region, apart from information on artillery strikes.



It reported that two ferry links used by the Russians to cross a river had also been hit. The links are significant for resupplying Russian forces to the west of the Dnipro River, on which Kherson lies.



The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fyodorov, reported through his Telegram channel that the strike on the ammunition depot near the city in the Zaporizhzhya region had resulted in a series of explosions near the airport.



The video attached showed explosions during the night.



Britain's Defence Ministry reported that heavy fighting was continuing in southern Ukraine, including shelling in Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.



The ministry predicted that the annual Russian military exercise marking the end of the training year which started on Thursday would involve only 15,000 personnel, against the claimed 50,000. It did not say what the prediction was based on.



The ministry, which has been repeatedly critical of the Russian military performance in Ukraine, described the event as aimed primarily at impressing Russian leaders and international audiences.



