Moscow: Heavy losses for Ukraine in southern counter-attack

The counter-attack launched by Ukraine in the south of the country has largely failed, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says.



"Ukrainian forces continue to launch attempted attacks between Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, as well as in other areas, and the enemy is suffering heavy losses," Shoigu said on the ministry's Telegram channel on Friday.



Kiev's only goal in the offensive is "to create an illusion among Western officials that the Ukrainian army is capable of attacks," he said.



Kiev wants to to drive Russian troops stationed west of the Dnipro back behind the river in the Kherson region, Shoigu added.



The statements could not be independently verified.



Shoigu also spoke of further advances by the Russian army in eastern Ukraine. The troops most recently took the heavily defended town of Pisky, just outside of the Donetsk region.



Russian sources first reported the capture of Pisky one month ago.



