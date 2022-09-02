MAN DETAINED AFTER POINTING GUN AT ARGENTINAS VICE PRESIDENT

Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez -- on trial for alleged corruption -- greets supporters demonstrating outside her residence in Buenos Aires, on August 29, 2022. (AFP Photo)

An unidentified man has been arrested after pointing a gun at Argentina's Vice President and former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner late Thursday, according to a video from the scene broadcast on local television.

The footage shows Fernandez entering her Buenos Aires home while greeting supporters when a man can be seen pointing a gun at her face. As soon as Fernandez saw the gun, she ducked. In the video, it appears that the man pulled the trigger inches from her head but the gun failed to discharge, making a "clicking" noise. Local media said she is unharmed and is now at home.

Argentine government officials are already talking about an assassination attempt.

Local media reported that the attacker is a 35-year-old Brazilian with a record for illegal possession of weapons.

For the past week, hundreds of people have gathered at Kirchner's house in a show of support since she was accused by federal prosecutor Diego Luciani of fraudulently awarding public work contracts during her two terms as president between 2007 and 2015.

Some of the region's leaders, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bolivian President Luis Arce, have expressed their support for the vice president.