Council of EU slams Dutch government on conditions for refugees

The situation facing asylum-seekers in the Netherlands has long been unacceptable and has worsened over recent months, Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatović wrote in a letter to the Dutch government on Friday.



Referring in particular to the Ter Apel refugee registration centre, where hundreds of refugees have been sleeping outside, Mijatović wrote that the current situation "appears to fall short of even the minimum standards" stipulated under the European Convention on Human Rights.



She expressed concern at delays in providing adequate accommodation and urged the Dutch government "to take all necessary measures to ensure access to adequate shelter, food, clean drinking water and sanitary facilities, and to effectively protect the right to health of people at the centre."



Mijatović also expressed concern at what she termed the "stark differences in the treatment accorded to Ukrainians" with that given to other nationalities. Discriminatory treatment should be prevented, she said.



A focus in the Netherlands and other countries on reducing arrivals and on deterrence, as well as on public communication on these aspects, was "an important factor in undermining public willingness to support such activities in the long run," Mijatović said.



She noted the death of a 3-month-old baby at Ter Apel more than a week ago, welcoming an ongoing investigation into the cause. The Dutch authorities in The Hague said on Friday that no criminal act was involved, but health officials are continuing their investigations.



