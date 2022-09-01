Ukraine grain deal prevented global food crisis: Erdoğan aide

The deal signed by Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine to export grain from Ukrainian ports has prevented a global food crisis, according to Türkiye's communications director.

"The mechanism has worked smoothly so far. This encourages us to take further initiatives," Fahrettin Altun told the Austria News Agency (APA).

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 60 ships have carried over 1 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Altun reiterated that Türkiye remains willing to work for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"Unfortunately, there are some actors who believe it would be in their own interests to prolong the war in Ukraine as long as possible. Among them are some of our NATO allies," he said.

Ankara believes that opening Ukraine's independence and sovereignty to discussion would be to the detriment of the region and the world, he stressed.

TURKIYE'S EU MEMBERSHIP

Responding to a question, Altun said EU membership is a strategic goal for Türkiye.

"If the EU wants to play an active role in the international arena, it has to accept Türkiye as a member," he said.

"Despite everything, the direction the world is heading in brings Türkiye and the EU closer. At this point, it will not be surprising that the negotiations gain momentum again."

Both sides stand to gain from Türkiye's EU membership, Altun emphasized.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999. Negotiations for full membership started in October 2005, but have stalled in recent years due to political hurdles erected by some countries.

On relations between Türkiye and Austria, Altun pointed out that bilateral ties were on the mend after being strained for a long time due to Vienna's opposition to Ankara's EU bid.

"I hope our relations will get stronger in the future," he said, adding that Karl Nehammer, who became Austria's chancellor last December, has played a "very constructive role" in this regard.

"We never turn down the hand of friendship. I believe that changes in Austria have also contributed to this process," he added.