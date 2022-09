Pope Francis has praised Mikhail Gorbachev's efforts for peace and understanding among nations.



Following the death of the former Soviet head of state, the head of the Catholic Church wrote a telegram of condolence to Gorbachev's daughter Irina on Wednesday.



In it, Francis recalled Gorbachev's "far-sighted commitment to harmony and brotherhood among peoples and to the progress of his own country in an era of important upheavals."



The Russian statesman died on Tuesday evening at the age of 91.