France raises fuel discount to 30 cents to ease prices at the pump

France raised its fuel discount on Wednesday night to ease rising prices at the pump.



Instead of the 18 cents per litre in place at the moment, the fuel discount for petrol and diesel will be raised to 30 cents per litre in September and October on the mainland.



In Corsica and some other overseas territories a smaller discount applies, according to the Economy Ministry.



After October the discount will be wound down, with a reduction to 10 cents to come into force in November and December, and the discount to expire at the end of the year.



It is part of a package of measures to boost purchasing power among the French public. Rising prices and purchasing power are among the issues the French see as most important at the moment, according to a recent survey by the Ifop institute.