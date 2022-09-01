EU setting up evacuation centre for Ukrainian refugees at border

The European Union is setting up a triage centre near the Polish-Ukrainian border so that people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine can have their health assessed and be sent on to European medical facilities swiftly.



According to a statement from the European Commission, the facility will be set up in Rzeszow, which is not only close to the Ukrainian border, but also has an airport.



The new centre will expand the operations of an EU programme set up in March that has already brought more than 1,100 Ukrainian patients to European hospitals for treatment. There are two medical evacuation flights a week, operated by Norway.



The number of people wounded in the war grows daily, explained Janez Lenarcic, EU commissioner for crisis management. He noted that the evacuations would not only be for people wounded in the war, but also for people who need critical chronic care they can no longer access because of the widespread damage in Ukraine.



