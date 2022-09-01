 Contact Us
News World “Enerhodar, site of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, is without power”

“Enerhodar, site of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, is without power”

Reuters WORLD
Published September 01,2022
Subscribe
“ENERHODAR, SITE OF ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR PLANT, IS WITHOUT POWER”

A Russian-installed official in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is located, said the town was without power on Thursday, state-owned Russian news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited Alexander Volga as saying that there was no light in the town, but there was no reason why a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant could not go ahead.

Russia's Defence Ministry earlier said that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" crossed the Dnipro river from nearby Ukrainian-held territory on Thursday morning. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukraine was trying to disrupt the IAEA delegation's visit.