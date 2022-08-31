Taiwan vows to 'counter attack' if China continues to provoke

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that China's recent military drills had jeopardized the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, vowing to "do whatever it takes" to defend Taiwan.



"We will continue defending our national security, firmly holding on to the median line, and doing whatever it takes to protect our homes, our families, and our sovereignty," ministry spokesperson Li-Fang Sun said.



Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have soared to their highest level in decades after China staged an unprecedented show of force in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei earlier this month.

For a week after Pelosi's visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, which condemned the drills and missile tests as preparation for an invasion.



Chinese drones have been spotted over the Taiwanese island of Kinmen. A video from China showing two Taiwanese soldiers staring up the drone went viral.



Taiwan's Kinmen Defense Command said late Tuesday that it had fired warning shots at a Chinese military drone.



On Tuesday, President Tsai Ing-wen said at an air base in Taiwan's outlying Penghu County that she had ordered Taiwan's military to take necessary and strong countermeasures against China's provocations.