Another grain ship leaves Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

Another ship has left Ukraine as part of the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose from which port the vessel set sail, said shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing as planned. It added that nine other ships will be inspected in Istanbul before leaving for Ukraine.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its seventh month.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 55 ships with over 1 million tons of agricultural products have left ports.