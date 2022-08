After a van intended to cross the railway in the city of Tula, Hidalgo, Mexico, it got stuck in the rails and got hit by a train as a result.

Following the crash, it dragged for several meters.

The driver only suffered minor injuries, according to the local media.

The Secretary of Municipal Security said that they received a report of an accident on the railways, and after arriving at the scene they found the damaged van dragged by a train moments ago.