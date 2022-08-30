UN sets to launch flash appeal after devastating Pakistan flooding

The United Nations was set to launch a flash appeal on Tuesday to help Pakistan tackle devastating floods that have killed more than 1,100 people so far, officials said.



The global body said it was seeking $161 million to provide critical food and cash assistance to victims.



The flooding - triggered by heavy monsoon rains since mid-June - has displaced more than 33 million people, according to estimates.



The appeal would be launched from Geneva and the Pakistani capital Islamabad simultaneously, said UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis.



She called for "burden-sharing and solidarity" in the wake of a "climate-change driven catastrophe," which she said is expected to worsen.



Neighbouring China on Tuesday announced 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) in aid to Pakistan.



Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, European Union, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have already announced they will contribute to relief efforts.



According to Pakistan's planning minister, the flooding has inflicted around $10 billion losses to Pakistan's economy, which was already struggling in the face of high current account and fiscal deficits and chronic energy shortages .



