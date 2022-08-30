UN issues flash appeal for $160 million to help flood-hit Pakistan

The United Nations issued a flash appeal on Tuesday for $160 million to help Pakistan tackle devastating floods that have killed more than 1,100 people since mid-June, officials said.



The pledge drive was launched from Geneva and the Pakistani capital Islamabad simultaneously.



"United Nations is issuing a flash appeal for $160 million to support response led by the government of Pakistan," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message.



These funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support.



He said that the world must take collective action against climate change and assist Pakistan in responding to crisis.



"Pakistan has become the ground zero of this century's biggest existential threat – global warming," Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said addressing the ceremony in Islamabad.



The minister said that 72 districts and over 33 million people have been affected by the calamity.



Zardari said the situation was likely to deteriorate even further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and flooding.



"For us, this is no less than a national emergency," he said.



He said that the government had earmarked $173 million to help flood-affected people through direct cash transfers to needy families but "the disaster is colossal in its scale and devastation and has strained even overwhelmed both our resources and capacity."



Neighbouring China on Tuesday announced 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) in aid to Pakistan.



Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, European Union, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have already announced they will contribute to relief efforts.



According to Pakistan's planning minister, the flooding has inflicted around $10 billion losses to Pakistan's economy, which was already struggling in the face of high current account and fiscal deficits and chronic energy shortages.

