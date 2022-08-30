Russian liberal sentenced for comparing Soviet leader Stalin to Hitler

A Moscow court on Tuesday handed a 15-day prison sentence to a liberal politician, Leonid Gozman who drew parallels between Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's regime and Nazi-era dictatorship in Germany.

On Tuesday, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court ruled that Gozman's remark violated the law.

Gozman, a vocal critic of the Kremlin's campaign in Ukraine, left Russia when it started but returned in June in what he has described as a "moral" choice.

The Russian Justice Ministry has listed him as a "foreign agent," a description that carries a strong pejorative meaning and implies additional government scrutiny.

He was briefly detained by police in July after the Russian Interior Ministry issued a warrant for his arrest while investigating a criminal case against him.

Gozman was accused of breaching the law that requires Russian citizens to notify authorities about a foreign citizenship or a residency permit. Gozman said he notified the authorities about his Israeli citizenship but they claimed that he failed to do so within the required time.

The investigation in that case is still ongoing and Gozman could be sentenced to a fine or community work if found guilty.