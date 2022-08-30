CHINAS PRESIDENT XI EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH FLOOD-RAVAGED PAKISTAN

China's leadership on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Pakistan and assured it of its support as the South Asian country was badly hit by a devastating flood.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed solidarity and informed his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi of his country's immediate response in a message.

"China will continue to provide urgently needed assistance, (and) support Pakistan in its disaster relief work," Xi said in the message delivered to Pakistan by Nong Rong, China's ambassador in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and assured him that Beijing is ready to support and assist flood relief efforts in the country to the greatest extent possible.

Pakistan has been hit by unprecedented monsoon rains , which have killed over 1,130 people and injured over 1,634 others in the rain and flood-related mishaps, according to National Disaster Management Authority.

More than 3,471 kilometers of roads, 162 bridges, 170 shops, and 1,051,570 houses have been partially and completely damaged, and 735,375 livestock animals have been lost across the country.

So far, humanitarian assistance has arrived from Türkiye, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China, with the UK pledging £1.5 million (approximately $1.76 million), Canada $5 million, and Azerbaijan $2 million to help the flood-ravaged country.

"7 Military aircraft from Türkiye have arrived at Karachi carrying relief goods. 3 military aircraft from UAE have arrived at Noorkhan Air Base Rawalpindi and 2 aircraft from China will reach Karachi today carrying 3000 tents," the Pakistan army said in a statement.