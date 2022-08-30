AT LEAST FOUR KILLED IN RUSSIAN SHELLING OF UKRAINES CITY OF KHARKIV

 Contact Us
At least four killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's city of Kharkiv

"The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv," Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram, giving a toll of four dead and another four injured and warning residents to "stay inside the shelters".

Published August 30,2022
At least four people were killed and four have been wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

"As a result of the shelling of the central part of Kharkiv, at least 4 people died and 4 more were injured," Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in the north east of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.