Argentine lawmaker says country’s democracy at risk amid unrest

An Argentinian senator warned Monday that some opposition leaders were putting the country's democratic coexistence at risk following confrontations between the police and supporters of the country's vice president over the weekend.

Oscar Parrilli of the ruling Frente de Todos coalition described an escalation in violence against mobilizations by supporters of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner around her home. Kirchner is awaiting sentencing after being convicted on graft charges but has maintained her innocence.

Parrilli claimed the security forces acted as an "instrument" of the opposition, labelling them as "political police" who do not "guarantee the safety of people and property" amid what he described as repression against Kirchner's supporters.

In an interview with Radio 10, he warned that city police "besieged" Kirchner's home in order to isolate her from her supporters, accusing opposition leaders of putting democratic coexistence at risk in the country.

"What happened over the weekend shows that there is an attitude of siege at Cristina's house. She was besieged, and the intention was to isolate her from the people," claimed Parrilli. "We are reaching a point where some of the (opposition) Juntos por el Cambio leaders are putting Argentina's democratic coexistence at risk."

According to the local daily Pagina12, in the aftermath of the weekend's incident, the senator intends to file a criminal complaint against the city government.

Amid Argentina's heightened political polarization, Parrilli even went as far as to claim over the weekend that "there was a premeditated plan aimed at generating violence."

Kirchner remains a divisive figure in Argentina's political landscape -- adored by supporters and loathed by detractors.

On Saturday, Argentina's President, Alberto Fernandez, criticized "the institutional violence unleashed by the city government in the face of a massive demonstration of citizens expressing themselves freely and in a democracy."

Demonstrators protested days after prosecutors asked for a 12-year prison sentence for Kirchner on corruption charges after she was accused of awarding fraudulent and overpriced public works contracts in the southern province of Santa Cruz during her two terms as president from 2007-2015.

Many of the contracts allegedly benefitted close allies of the Kirchner family, with some convicted of corruption .

Prosecutors also called for "special life disqualification" from public office for Kirchner, who has political immunity as vice president and president of the Senate.

On Saturday, five police officers were injured and four arrests were made in protests in support of Kirchner

Kirchner has vehemently denied the accusations and has criticized Argentina's judiciary. The sentence against her is expected to be revealed within months, although some believe she could appeal to higher courts, which would likely extend the time to reach a final verdict.





