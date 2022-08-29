White House: Intelligence review of Trump document risk is appropriate

The White House on Monday said it is "appropriate" that the U.S. intelligence community is reviewing potential national security risks from disclosure of materials recovered during a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence.

National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines told lawmakers in a letter last week that her office is working with the Justice Department to "facilitate a classification review" of documents including those recovered during the Aug. 8 search.

The White House is not involved in the assessment of the risk associated with those documents, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.





