Ukraine defending European culture, minister says

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko met German officials in Berlin on Monday for discussions focussed on preserving Ukrainian's cultural heritage in the midst of the war with Russia.



Tkachenko said he expected concrete results from the talks with the German government "not tomorrow, but yesterday and today."



Ukrainian cultural heritage sites "must be secured, especially before winter," Tkachenko said during the discussions with the minister of state for culture, Claudia Roth, and Foreign Ministry official Katja Keul.



He said that Ukrainian artists, 80 per cent of whom remain in the country, were also in need of support.



"The whole country is defending the values, identity and cultural heritage of the European Union right now," he said in his first official trip abroad since the start of the conflict.



Russia was trying, he said, to "destroy Ukraine's cultural identity."



Keul said Berlin could offer "unrestricted" support, and would aim "to keep the exchange of civil society alive and to continuously promote it."



