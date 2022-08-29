Scholz announces 'very significant' investment in air defence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announces plans for new investment in the country's air defences as a "security gain for Europe as a whole."



"We have a lot of catching up to do in Europe when it comes to defence against airborne and space-based threats. That is why we in Germany will be investing very significantly in our air defence over the years ahead," he said in a speech in Prague.



"Germany will, from the very start, design that future air defence in such a way that our European neighbours can be involved if desired."



"Not only would a jointly developed air defence system in Europe be more efficient and cost-effective than if each of us built our own costly and highly complex systems; it would also be a security gain for Europe as a whole," he said.



SUPPORT FOR EU MEMBERSHIP OF UKRAINE

Scholz, pledged emphatic backing for Ukraine and other hopefuls to join the European Union, underlining however that enlarging the bloc to "30 or 36" would require reforms.

Scholz said he was "committed to" having the six nations of the western Balkans, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine accede to the EU.

But as the bloc widened, each member's veto right would have to go, said Scholz, with a transition to a "majority voting" system so as not to slow EU decision-making down.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was already putting the system of unanimity to the test, at a time when swift action was all the more necessary.

"Let's seek compromises together. I could imagine for example, starting with majority voting in areas in which it is particularly important that we speak with one voice -- in sanctions policy for example, or on issues relating to human rights," he said.

Scholz added that member states are not faced with only two options of voting yes or no, but can also adopt "constructive abstention".



RECONSTRUCTION OF UKRAINE

Scholz also announced plans help with the reconstruction of Ukraine in the wake of the war with Russia that began in February.



Describing it as "a massive undertaking that will take generations to accomplish," he said.



"This will be the focus at an expert conference that [European] Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and I have invited Ukraine and its partners from all around the world to attend in Berlin on October 25," he said



When it came to building up the Ukrainian military, he said that the objective was a "modern Ukrainian armed forces that are able to defend their country on a permanent basis."



"I can, for example, imagine that Germany will assume special responsibility in terms of building up Ukraine's artillery and air defence capacities," he added.