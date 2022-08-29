More than 50,000 Russian soldiers to take part in military drill

More than 50,000 soldiers will take part in a large-scale Russian military manoeuvre this week.



The exercise, dubbed "Vostok 2022," will include the deployment of 5,000 weapons and pieces of military equipment, as well as 140 aircraft and 60 warships and other vessels, the Defence Ministry said in Moscow on Monday.



The manoeuvre, which will begin on Thursday and end on Wednesday of next week, is to take place on military training grounds in eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East, as well as in the Sea of Japan.



Soldiers deployed abroad have reportedly already arrived at a training area, including from Belarus, China and India.



The exercise, which takes place some six months into Russia's war in Ukraine, is about ensuring the military security of Russia and its allies, the ministry said.



