G7 welcomes expert mission to Zaporizhzhya plant, demands full access

G7 nations say they welcome the imminent visit by a team of international experts to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.



The G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group said in a statement they were "profoundly concerned by the serious threat the continued control of Ukrainian nuclear facilities by Russian armed forces pose to the safety and security of these facilities."



"These actions significantly raise the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and endanger the population of Ukraine, neighbouring states, and the international community," it continued.



The G7 said the team of experts from the UN's nuclear watchdog must be allowed access to facilities and Ukrainian personnel "safely and without impediment."



Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions and perform urgent safeguards.



