Europe must stand up to threat of 'neo-imperialist autocracy': Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday addressed the challenges facing Europe in the light of the war in Ukraine, in a speech in Prague's Charles University.



"Right now, we're asking ourselves once again where the dividing line will run between this free Europe and a neo-imperialist autocracy in the future," he said.



"I talked about a watershed [Zeitenwende] following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February ... The brutal attack on Ukraine is therefore also an attack on Europe's security order," he said.



"This united Europe was born as a peace project within Europe ... Today, it is up to us to continue to develop this promise of peace – by enabling the European Union to safeguard its security, its independence and its stability also in the face of challenges from without," he said.