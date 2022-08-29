3 teenagers detained over planting of bomb in Swedish capital

Three 15-year-old boys were detained on suspicion of planting an explosive at Sweden's annual Stockholm Culture Festival last week, police said Sunday.

Two of the teenagers were later released but one remains in custody on probable cause on suspicion of attempted gross destruction.

"He denies the crime, and that's basically the only thing I can say," said the teenager's lawyer, Sofia Sellberg.

Police found a bag last Sunday at the Kungstradgarden, a park in central Stockholm, and it was later announced that it contained an explosive charge.

They evacuated the central square where the five-day cultural festival was being held and a bomb squad destroyed the explosive device.

"There were developments in the case that led to these three people being identified and subsequently arrested," said emergency prosecutor Johan Lengholm.

During hearings Sunday at the Stockholm District Court, all three boys contested the remand requests.

"Purely formally and objectively, according to the prosecutor, the suspicions in each case were probable cause. Otherwise, he would not have gone with a detention on these grounds. I naturally think that if my client denies the crime, which he does, I don't think it's probable cause, for various reasons," said Jens Högström, a lawyer for one of the teenagers.

According to recent reports, if found guilty, the teenager in custody is likely to be charged with breaching the Flammable and Explosive Goods Act and attempting to cause serious public destruction.