Rescue vessel in Mediterranean has 355 on board after latest mission

The private aid organization SOS Méditerranée has 355 people on board the vessel it operates after its latest rescue, the sixth such mission carried out during the past 36 hours.



SOS Méditerranée's Ocean Viking rescued a group of nearly 90 migrants from a vessel in distress in the Mediterranean.



The latest rescue came just hours after the crew of the Ocean Viking took almost 60 people on board from an overcrowded wooden boat in the Maltese search-and-rescue zone, the organization said earlier Saturday. That rescue included a baby who is only a few weeks old.



Doctors Without Borders, a further migrant aid group, also reported a rescue late on Friday night, with 11 people brought on board the Geo Barents.



Meanwhile, a further vessel, Humanity 1, set sail from Spain for the central Mediterranean on Saturday, for its first mission for another German aid group, SOS Humanity. The group took over the ship from another rescue organization Sea Watch. It used to be called Sea-Watch 4.



Most of the people set off from the coasts of North Africa, for example from Libya or Tunisia, to reach the European Union via the Mediterranean.



Private aid organizations regularly come to the area to rescue people at sea.



Italian authorities - often after a protracted wait - then allow the migrants to disembark on the small island of Lampedusa, Sicily or the southern mainland.



Italy is preparing for elections on September 25. Several right-wing parties have declared in the current election campaign that they want to stop migrant arrivals.

