Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik suing government to force end of prison isolation

Anders Breivik, who killed nearly 80 people in Norway in 2011, is again suing the Norwegian government for human rights violations to end his solitary confinement in prison.

His lawyer, Oystein Storrvik, announced Thursday that a notice that states that no one must be subjected to "torture" or "inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" was sent to the Norwegian Justice Ministry.

The July 22 terrorist was convicted in 2012 for killing 77 left-wing youth activists. He has since been in prison isolation.

Last January, he attended a hearing where he gave Nazi salutes and expressed white supremacist views.

The court decided that Breivik must stay in prison, and if released, he could be a potential threat and could commit another massacre.

The 43-year-old has received the most severe punishment: custody for 21 years for setting off a bomb on governmental premises and carrying out the massacre.

Breivik won a case in 2016 against the government for human rights abuses for not allowing him access to other inmates, being subjected to regular strip searches and being frequently handcuffed early in his imprisonment.

His complaint went further as he complained about prison food and having to eat with plastic cutlery and not being allowed to communicate with sympathizers.

Breivik could be kept in prison for longer than 21 years because according to the current law, inmates can be kept in prison for as long as they are danger to society.



