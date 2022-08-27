First mobile phone with 12.000 mAh battery now official, and cheap

China has recently released the world's first mobile phone that has a giant 12.000 mAh battery, Doogee S89.

The device comes as one of the most remarkable phones at the moment, as it has a gigantic battery and a rugged design, along with very interesting features.

Furthermore, despite its top-notch features, it is a relatively economical smartphone. It even has a US military-grade certification.

The manufacturer Doogee is one of the most important companies when it comes to rugged durable cellphones. At the moment, the need for mobile phones that endure almost everything and can be used for several days without charging is constantly increasing.

S89 is designed for more demanding users, especially taking into account its battery life and its durability. Another outstanding feature of the phone is of course its design. It has a completely rugged body, an interesting camera module, and LED lights on its back.

But, without a doubt, the most important feature of this device is its battery, since it has a whopping 12.000 mAh battery cell, which is approximately 3 or 4 times bigger than a conventional smartphone.

It is probably the mobile phone that is with the most autonomy ever, which is why it is perfect for taking to a camp and carrying as a second mobile phone, or for a risky job, as its military certification prepares it for almost every extreme situation.

As far as its hardware goes, the beast of 6.3 inch does not disappoint either, as it has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a MediaTek Helio P90 processor and 48 MP triple AI camera, so it seems pretty efficient and capable of providing multi-purpose usage, in the fullest sense of the word.

Doogee S89 Pro, on the other hand, will only provide differently a 256 GB of storage and 64 MP triple AI camera, along with a 65W fast charge support compared to the 33W in the Doogee S89. The other specs of the devices will be the same.

The regular prices of both devices are US$459.98 and US$399.98. The first 200 buyers can get a US$10 coupon for a further discount on their purchases.