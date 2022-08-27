Anti-racism demo held in Rostock as city remembers extremist attack

Around 3,600 people gathered for a demonstration opposing racism in the nothern German city of Rostock on Saturday, police said, as the city remembers racist riots that broke out there 30 years ago.



Imam-Jonas Dogesch, the organizers' spokesperson, called for change, saying that tighter asylum laws have effectively abolished the right to asylum. Refugees are also still excluded from participating in society, he said.



There is a danger that on an anniversary, people make speeches, lay flowers and then go home and forget about the issue, he said.



Thousands of people were expected to attend demonstrations after an alliance of associations called for attendees from throughout Germany. A parade was planned later in the day.



Participants are recalling the events of August 1992, when residents and neo-Nazis attacked the city's central reception centre for asylum seekers and a hostel for Vietnamese workers, partly setting them on fire, while thousands of onlookers watched and applauded. It was called the worst racist attack in Germany since World War II.



