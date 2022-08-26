Türkiye, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns

Officials from Türkiye, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Türkiye raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said earlier the first meeting between officials would aim to establish contacts and set goals for cooperation that the three countries agreed to by signing a memorandum of understanding at NATO's Madrid summit at the end of June.

The two Nordic countries applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but were faced with opposition from Türkiye which accused them of imposing arms embargoes on Ankara and supporting terrorists groups.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has demanded Sweden and Finland extradite suspects Türkiye seeks over terrorism-related charges.

During a live interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV, Çavuşoğlu pointed out the two Nordic countries' commitment to fight terrorism and update their defense industry legislation.

"If these countries do not keep their word, we will take our steps accordingly," Çavuşoğlu said.