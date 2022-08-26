Opposition calls vote of no confidence in Czech prime minister

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala is to face a parliamentary vote of no confidence, the leader of the country's largest opposition party announced on Thursday.



A motion of no confidence in Fiala was submitted to the chamber of deputies in view of what the opposition ANO party sees as the government's failure to adequately assist the general public in the face of a spiralling cost-of-living crisis.



In addition, ANO says that Fiala's cabinet has been ignoring corruption allegations against the party of Interior Minister Vít Rakušan involving funds from Prague's public transport company.



A date for the vote has yet to be set, and the move has little chance of success given that Fiala's Civic Democratic Party has a majority in parliament. A simple majority in the chamber is needed to successfully pass a motion of no confidence.



Prague is currently holding the rotating EU Council presidency.



There has only been one successful motion of no confidence in the Czech Republic's history, which took place during the Czech Republic's first EU presidency in 2009 and led to the fall of Mirek Topolánek's conservative government.































