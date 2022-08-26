German government could revise gas levy to stop use by well-off firms

The German government is looking at revising a planned gas levy amid concerns that energy companies in good financial shape will benefit at the expense of consumers, a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry said on Friday.



"It is a question of checking whether there can be regulations that make it more difficult for companies running profits to claim the levy," the spokesperson said.



Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed a similar view on Thursday about any firms that could make unfair profits due to the levy.



The gas levy is intended to help energy firms who are having to pay more for gas due to a cut in cheaper supplies from Russia, linked to tensions between the West and Moscow over the Ukraine war



All natural gas consumers - both private households and companies - will pay an extra 2.4 cents (2.45 US cents) per kilowatt hour. Around half of German homes are heated with gas. For an average household, the levy means bills would increase nearly €500 per year.



But sceptics point out it could help companies that have seen high profits at a difficult time for many regular households.



Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said it was justified to ask questions about the levy. "Do companies benefit from it that strictly speaking do not need it at all? That is what we are trying to rule out."



Hebestreit spoke of a difficult legal examination that would take time. If an exclusion is not legally possible, Hebestreit said that one could appeal to companies to follow the example of RWE and Shell, for example, and not to use the levy. Both have declared that they would absorb any losses themselves.



