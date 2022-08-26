Algeria, France agree to open new page in relations

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed to open a new page in bilateral relations between their countries based on mutual respect and interests after nearly a year of escalating tensions.

Following a meeting at El Mouradia Palace, Tebboune held a joint press conference with Macron, who came to the capital Algiers to make official contacts.

In his speech, Tebboune said he discussed many issues with Macron on bilateral cooperation and ways to develop relations between the two countries in a "constructive" way, hoping for "encouraging results."

Stressing that the two countries agreed to open a new page in relations, Macron said: "We have a complex and painful common history. This prevented us from looking to the future. We decided to establish a joint committee to work on the colonial era archives, which will include joint historians (from the two countries)."

Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for his first visit in five years, according to French media.

Received by Tebboune at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers, Macron hopes to mend relations with this visit, according to state-owned broadcaster France 24.

The channel noted that Macron's visit will be oriented towards young people and the future in the North African country and that he would meet with young Algerian entrepreneurs before heading to the northern city of Oran.

On his three-day visit, Macron is being accompanied by a 90-member delegation, including ministers, business representatives and experts in the history of the two countries.

While disagreements are rooted in their shared past, tensions hit a new high last year after Macron controversially questioned Algeria's pre-colonial identity and existence and France slashed the number of visas available to nationals from Algeria.

The North African country won its independence from France following an eight-year war in 1962.