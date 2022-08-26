AIR STRIKE HITS CAPITAL OF ETHIOPIAS NORTHERN TIGRAY REGION - LOCAL MEDIA, AID SOURCES

Multiple civilians, including children, died in an airstrike on a kindergarten in the capital of the war-torn Ethiopian province of Tigray, according to local media reports on Friday.







The attack occurred around 1 am (0000 GMT) in the city of Mek'ele. The number of dead and injured remains unknown.







Fighting between the Ethiopian national army and fighters with the separatist Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has flared up again this week.







Fighting began in 2020, when the TPLF began efforts to break away from Ethiopia, prompting fighting that at times saw Tigray's borders shut to food and aid and, at other times, saw TPLF fighters threatening to assault Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.







According to the media reports, the Ethiopian military was behind the attack on Mek'ele. However, there was no comment from the military.







A government statement on Friday urged people in Tigray to keep their distance from military facilities, as some of those could be targeted.