U.S., Greece disagree on extent of Greek airspace

The U.S. recently reiterated that it disagrees with Athens on the extent of Greek airspace, a Greek daily said Wednesday.

Citing a report prepared by the U.S. State Department and submitted to Congress, the Greek daily Kathimerini highlighted that the U.S. does not support Greek allegations that Turkish aircraft violate the country's airspace.

The report said Greece claims an airspace that extends up to 10 nautical miles and a territorial sea of up to 6 nautical miles.

"Under international law, a country's airspace coincides with its territorial sea. The US thus recognizes an airspace up to 6 nautical miles consistent with territorial sea. Greece and the US do not share a view on the extent of Greece's airspace," it said.

The report also noted that "Greece and its neighbors have not agreed on boundary delimitation in those areas where their lawful maritime entitlements overlap."

According to the report, the lack of such delimitation means there is no clarity on the extent of Greece's territorial sea and corresponding airspace in these areas

As such, it noted, Greek claims that Turkish aircraft violate its airspace are not feasible.

The report added that the U.S. encourages Greece and Türkiye "to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundary issues peacefully and in accordance with international law."