Scholz joins Ukrainian soldiers training in Germany

Germany will continue its military support to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during a visit to a military facility in Oldenburg, where Ukrainian soldiers are receiving training for the use of German Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

"These men, who are here today, will defend their country," Scholz said. "We will continue to support Ukraine with financial means, but also with the weapons that we can provide from Germany."

The chancellor blamed Russia for the conflict, accusing it of waging a "brutal war of aggression" against its neighbor.

Germany had long maintained a cautious policy and ruled out supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine, but Scholz's coalition government reversed its policy after strong pressure from US and its allies.

In April, the government approved the delivery of 30 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine from the stocks of Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) company.

It also announced in June that it will supply further weapons to Ukraine, including IRIS-T air defense system.

Germany so far delivered more than 50 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, nearly 15,000 anti-tank mines, 3,000 anti-tank weapons, 3,200 portable air defense systems, and 100,000 hand grenades, according to the government.