Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan given interim bail on terrorism charges

A Pakistani court on Thursday granted temporary bail to former premier Imran Khan on terrorism charges for threatening police officers and a judge, his lawyer said.



Khan, who was ousted through a vote of confidence earlier this year, appeared before an anti-terrorism court in the capital Islamabad, lawyer Babar Awan said.



The court ordered the police not to arrest him until September 1, after which he will have to seek an extension to his bail.



Khan, who came to power in 2018 following national elections, has been holding public rallies since his ouster in April.



Once backed by the generals who have ruled or held the balance of power in Pakistan for decades, Khan had a falling out with the military last year on the choice of a new spy chief, which then led to his ouster.



But his popularity has since been on the rise and he has been piling the pressure on the government to call fresh elections as he seeks another term.



But he is also facing legal challenges including charges of money laundering, concealing assets and raising illegal funds for his party from the citizens of the United States, India and the Europe.



If convicted, Khan could face a jail term and disqualification from politics.



